Immigration Insights Episode 12 | I-9 Compliance: Protecting Your Business In A Changing Regulatory Landscape

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast Immigration Insights Series, Kate Kalmykov and Miriam Thompson delve into the topic of I-9 compliance, a concern for employers in light of evolving government regulations and enforcement priorities.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast Immigration Insights Series, Kate Kalmykov and Miriam Thompson delve into the topic of I-9 compliance, a concern for employers in light of evolving government regulations and enforcement priorities.

From understanding the basics of the I-9 form and its completion requirements to navigating E-Verify, electronic systems, audits, and penalties, the discussion provides actionable insights for employers seeking to avoid costly mistakes.

Miriam also shares key strategies for preparing for ICE raids, addressing tentative non-confirmations, and ensuring compliance during mergers and acquisitions.

Whether you're a small business or a multinational corporation, this episode equips you with the tools to strengthen your I-9 processes and help ensure your organization is compliant in today's enforcement climate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.