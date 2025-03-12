American University Journal Of Gender, Social Policy & The Law Publishes Said On The Asylum Standard Of Proof

Hilana T. Said (Associate-New York, NY) authored "We Can't Apply from the Grave: Why the Asylum Standard of Proof Fails Those Who Need It Most," which appeared in the March 8, 2025, issue of American University Journal of Gender, Social Policy & the Law. Hilana examines how the current asylum standard of proof creates insurmountable persecution barriers for those fleeing persecution – often requiring evidence that is impossible to obtain. The article includes a case study of Hilana's own community, the Coptic Orthodox Church, and how despite numerous well-documented proofs of persecution, those needing asylum continue to fall through the cracks.

Originally published by American University Journal of Gender, Social Policy & the Law

