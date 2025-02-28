President Trump Addresses EB-5 Green Card Program And Proposes New Gold Card Immigration Program

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

On Feb. 25, 2025, President Trump announced that he will seek to end the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which provides foreign investors with permanent residency in the United States. The EB-5 program requires a foreign national to invest in U.S. businesses that create 10 or more jobs per investor. The program has an investment amount of $1,050,000 that can be reduced to $800,000 if the investment is made in a high unemployment area, rural area, or through a government infrastructure project. Investors and their dependents are able to attain U.S. citizenship after five years of permanent residency.

Trump's announcement aims to replace the EB-5 visa with a “Gold Card” program, which the president stated would require an investment of $5 million and that would grant “green card plus benefits,” including a path to citizenship, which the EB-5 program already provides. No further details were given, although in his announcement he noted that a detailed plan would be published in the next two weeks. According to the president, the goal is to attract wealthy people to the United States that would create businesses and help reduce the country's deficit.

However, the president does not have the authority to ignore or override an act of Congress, including the Immigration and Nationality Act. Congress is given the authority to pass immigration laws that control admission, exclusion, and naturalization. This power is based on the Constitution's Article 1, Section 8, Clause 18, which gives Congress the power to make laws that are necessary and proper to carry out the Constitution's power. Likewise, the Supreme Court has ruled that Congress has “plenary” power over immigration, which means that Congress has almost complete authority over the passage of immigration laws. In 2022, Congress reauthorized the EB-5 program through Sept. 30, 2027, with the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. The president does not have authority to strike down an act of Congress, including the existing EB-5 program. Likewise, Congress has exclusive control over the allocation of employment based green card numbers and any change to that would need to be done by amending the Immigration and Nationality Act. The president can propose new immigration legislation, but only Congress can make new laws and amend existing laws. The president also has the authority to enforce immigration laws through agencies like U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Any attempt to strike down the EB-5 program may be met with immediate judicial action to enjoin and strike down any such proposal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.