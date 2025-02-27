ARTICLE
27 February 2025

DHS Secretary Noem Deputizes State Department Officials As Immigration Officers

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem signed a memorandum deputizing up to 600 special agents within the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service across the country...
United States Immigration
Caterina Cappellari

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem signed a memorandum deputizing up to 600 special agents within the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service across the country to help with arresting and deporting illegal immigrants, DHS announced Feb. 20, 2025.

The memorandum authorized special agents within the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service to perform the functions of an immigration officer, including investigating, determining the location of, and apprehending any alien who is in the United States in violation of Title 8, Chapter 12 or regulations issued thereunder and enforcing any requirements of such statutes or regulations.

DHS has also deputized Internal Revenue Service employees and Department of Justice employees to help with immigration enforcement actions. These deputations give law enforcement additional resources to contribute to President Donald Trump's campaign promise of carrying out mass deportations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Caterina Cappellari
Caterina Cappellari
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More