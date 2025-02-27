DHS Secretary Noem Deputizes State Department Officials As Immigration Officers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem signed a memorandum deputizing up to 600 special agents within the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service across the country to help with arresting and deporting illegal immigrants, DHS announced Feb. 20, 2025.

The memorandum authorized special agents within the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service to perform the functions of an immigration officer, including investigating, determining the location of, and apprehending any alien who is in the United States in violation of Title 8, Chapter 12 or regulations issued thereunder and enforcing any requirements of such statutes or regulations.

DHS has also deputized Internal Revenue Service employees and Department of Justice employees to help with immigration enforcement actions. These deputations give law enforcement additional resources to contribute to President Donald Trump's campaign promise of carrying out mass deportations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.