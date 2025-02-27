ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Florida Enacts Two Sweeping Immigration Enforcement Laws

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
On February 13, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law two immigration-related bills aimed at assisting enforcement of President Trump's immigration policies. Below are some key aspects of the new laws.
United States Florida Immigration
Judy Bombino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On February 13, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law two immigration-related bills aimed at assisting enforcement of President Trump's immigration policies. Below are some key aspects of the new laws.

One law creates new immigration-related state crimes and enhanced penalties. These changes include making it a crime for adults to knowingly enter the state illegally or attempt to do so. Voting by undocumented immigrants is a third-degree felony under the legislation. Another measure imposes the death penalty for any undocumented immigrant convicted of a capital felony in Florida. The law also increases penalties for all misdemeanor crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

A second law focuses on Florida's students. Under this measure, undocumented immigrants will no longer be eligible for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities. Beginning July of this year, students will be reevaluated for tuition classifications.

Under these laws, approximately $300 million is allocated to state law enforcement agencies for their implementation of Florida's immigration priorities. A portion of these funds will go to hiring additional law enforcement officers. A $1,000 incentive bonus plan to officers participating in these operations is also included. The effect of this provision is that enforcement officers who are not well-versed in immigration laws will be making decisions on which individuals and employers are not in compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Judy Bombino
Judy Bombino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More