Florida Enacts Two Sweeping Immigration Enforcement Laws

On February 13, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law two immigration-related bills aimed at assisting enforcement of President Trump's immigration policies. Below are some key aspects of the new laws.

One law creates new immigration-related state crimes and enhanced penalties. These changes include making it a crime for adults to knowingly enter the state illegally or attempt to do so. Voting by undocumented immigrants is a third-degree felony under the legislation. Another measure imposes the death penalty for any undocumented immigrant convicted of a capital felony in Florida. The law also increases penalties for all misdemeanor crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

A second law focuses on Florida's students. Under this measure, undocumented immigrants will no longer be eligible for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities. Beginning July of this year, students will be reevaluated for tuition classifications.

Under these laws, approximately $300 million is allocated to state law enforcement agencies for their implementation of Florida's immigration priorities. A portion of these funds will go to hiring additional law enforcement officers. A $1,000 incentive bonus plan to officers participating in these operations is also included. The effect of this provision is that enforcement officers who are not well-versed in immigration laws will be making decisions on which individuals and employers are not in compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.