Advance Parole Process Unaffected By Trump EO, But Confusion + Delay Expected Anyway

Humanitarian parole programs for individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have been cancelled by President Trump's Executive Order (EO) on Securing Our Borders. USCIS's Uniting for Ukraine application process has also been paused. To date, although it has been reported that Afghan refugees have been removed from flight manifests, the Afghan parole program remains active on the USCIS website.

Despite the suspensions, individuals with valid advance parole documents (Forms I-512) may still board flights returning to the United States based upon guidance from the CBP's Carrier Liaison Program (CLP). The CLP provides guidance to airlines, including guidance on requirements for allowing foreign nationals to board. Airlines are fined if individuals that they allow to board do not have the documentation required to enter the United States. The CLP has stated that the EO does not affect individuals holding valid I-512 Advance Parole documents and they can board airlines returning to the United States. This would also include DACA, TPS and general adjustment of status advance paroles.

Keep in mind that it takes time for guidance to be distributed and implemented. That means there may be confusion at airline counters and at the border. At best, entrance on advance parole is discretionary so individuals should be prepared for long waits, travel with all their relevant documentation and consider avoiding travel that is not necessary until the rules have been "tested."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.