3 February 2025

Immigration Insights Episode 8 | Decoding The RIA: The Essential Role Of Fund Administrators In EB-5 Regional Center Offerings (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Jill Jones, Head of Specialty Administration/General Counsel US, JTC...
United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Jill Jones, Head of Specialty Administration/General Counsel US, JTC, to discuss the EB-5 Reform & Integrity Act of 2022; how the post-RIA fund administrator is different from pre-RIA; the value of a fund administrator in EB-5 securities offerings; and the need for construction consultants.

Kate Kalmykov
