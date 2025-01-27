Securing Our Borders (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

This Order directs the construction of temporary and permanent physical barriers at the southern border of the United States and all appropriate action to deploy permanent sufficient personnel along the southern border to ensure operational control. The Order also directs that action be taken to supplement available personnel to secure the southern border and enforce immigration laws. This Order directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to issue new policy guidance on detention of undocumented immigrants and to reinstitute the Migrant Protection Protocols (Remain in Mexico).

This Order also instructs the Secretary of Homeland Security to cease using the CBP One application and terminate all categorical parole programs, including Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The Order instructs that fingerprints be taken from all detained immigrants, and that familial relationships be verified for all immigrants encountered or apprehended. The Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security are directed to prioritize prosecution of offenses that relate to the borders of the United States, including human smuggling, human trafficking, child trafficking and sex trafficking.

The Order also directs the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security, to facilitate additional international cooperation and "safe third country" agreements and would allow removal of asylum seekers to those countries.

