Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 3 | The Intersection Of Employment And Immigration Law In The Employee Hiring And Termination Process (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by GT colleague and Labor & Employment Shareholder Galit Kierkut...
United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov and Galit Kierkut

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by GT colleague and Labor & Employment Shareholder Galit Kierkut to discuss the intersection of employment and immigration law in the employee hiring and termination process. They discuss employment at will, interviewing, compensation, Form I-9 requirements & E-Verify, and terminations.

