H-1B Lottery Season Fiscal Year 2026: Updates And Deadlines You Need To Know

As we approach the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 H-1B lottery season, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced significant updates this year...

Whether addressing unprecedented cases, navigating regulatory hurdles, or managing high-profile controversies, the firm's attorneys focus on delivering outcomes tailored to clients' needs. This approach has earned the trust of a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and small to mid-sized businesses, fostering long-term relationships.

Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, an Albany-based law firm, takes an innovative and multidisciplinary approach to solving complex legal challenges. Recognizing the increasing complexity of modern legal issues, the firm leverages a team-based strategy, combining expertise across various legal disciplines to develop creative, results-driven solutions.

As we approach the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 H-1B lottery season, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced significant updates this year, including an increase in the H-1B registration fee, a new I-129 form requirement, and modifications to the definition of “specialty occupation”. These updates will affect employers and foreign nationals looking to work in the United States on H-1B status.

Here's what you need to know to stay ahead and ensure your H-1B petition is submitted correctly and on time.

1.H-1B Registration Fee Increase

For fiscal year 2026, the H-1B registration fee has increased to $215 per registrant. This non-refundable fee is necessary to participate in the H-1B electronic registration process and remains unchanged regardless of lottery selection. Previously, the fee was only $10. The increase reflects the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) efforts to cover increasing administrative costs.

2. New I-129 Form Requirement

Employers should be aware of an important update regarding the requirement to use the new I-129 form for H-1B petitions. For Fiscal Year 2026, USCIS has updated the I-129 form. employers should ensure they use the latest version to avoid delays or rejection of the petition.

3. Updated Definition of “Specialty Occupation”

For FY 2026, USCIS has updated the definition of a "specialty occupation" by requiring employers to provide more detailed evidence that the position requires a degree in a specific field of study and demonstrate that the degree is “directly related” to the position's duties.

Approximate Dates for the H-1B FY 2026 Lottery

Below, we provide the anticipated dates for the H-1B lottery process based on previous registrations. Please note that USCIS reserves the right to change these dates during its official announcement for the FY 2026 lottery season.

March 1, 2025: The FY 2026 H-1B lottery registration period opens. This involves the employer creating an online account with USCIS and submitting their H-1B registration during this time.

March 20, 2025: The registration period closes. All registrations must be submitted by this date.

Late March 2025: USCIS will conduct the lottery and notify employers whose registrations have been selected.

April 1, 2025 : The petition filing period opens for those selected in the lottery. Employers have 90 days to submit the complete H-1B petition and supporting documents.

: The petition filing period opens for those selected in the lottery. Employers have 90 days to submit the complete H-1B petition and supporting documents. June 30, 2025: Last day to submit petitions for FY 2026 under the regular lottery process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.