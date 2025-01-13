Penalties For DHS Immigration-Related Violations Rise Again In 2025

As required under the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act of 2015, the Department of Homeland Security Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), through the Federal Register, announced increases for penalties under the Immigration Reform & Control Act (IRCA), effective January 2, 2025. The higher penalties are for those cases where the penalties are assessed on February 13, 2024, and thereafter. These increases were about 1%, which is similar to the 2024 increases due to inflation.

Below are the offenses with the old and new penalties:

Type of IRCA Violation Old Fine New Fine Substantive Form I-9 violations – minimum $281 $288 Substantive Form I-9 violations – maximum $2,789 $2,861 Knowingly employing undocumented – 1st order $698 to $5,579 $716–$5,724 Knowingly employing undocumented – 2nd order $5,579 to $13,946 $5,724–$14,308 Knowingly employing undocumented – subsequent $8,369 to $27,894 $8,586–$28,619 Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((1)-(4)) – 1st order $575 to $4,610 $590–$4,730 Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((1)-(4)) –subsequent order $4,610 to $11,524 $4,730–$11,823 Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((5)-(6)) – 1st order $487 to $3,887 $500–$3,988 Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((5)-(6)) – subsequent order $3,887 to $9,718 $3,988-$9,970 Prohibition of indemnity bonds $2,789 $2,861

With an expected surge in ICE I-9 audits and ICE raids, employers should pay careful attention to their I-9 forms and conduct an internal I-9 audit to remediate, as much as possible, any I-9 errors. Such an internal I-9 audit could save an employer substantial money if audited by ICE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.