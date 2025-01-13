ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Penalties For DHS Immigration-Related Violations Rise Again In 2025

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

United States Immigration
Bruce Buchanan
As required under the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act of 2015, the Department of Homeland Security Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), through the Federal Register, announced increases for penalties under the Immigration Reform & Control Act (IRCA), effective January 2, 2025. The higher penalties are for those cases where the penalties are assessed on February 13, 2024, and thereafter. These increases were about 1%, which is similar to the 2024 increases due to inflation.

Below are the offenses with the old and new penalties:

Type of IRCA Violation

Old Fine

New Fine

Substantive Form I-9 violations – minimum

$281

$288

Substantive Form I-9 violations – maximum

$2,789

$2,861

Knowingly employing undocumented – 1st order

$698 to $5,579

$716–$5,724

Knowingly employing undocumented – 2nd order

$5,579 to $13,946

$5,724–$14,308

Knowingly employing undocumented – subsequent

$8,369 to $27,894

$8,586–$28,619

Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((1)-(4)) – 1st order

$575 to $4,610

$590–$4,730

Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((1)-(4)) –subsequent order

$4,610 to $11,524

$4,730–$11,823

Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((5)-(6)) – 1st order

$487 to $3,887

$500–$3,988

Document Fraud (USC 1324c(a)((5)-(6)) – subsequent order

$3,887 to $9,718

$3,988-$9,970

Prohibition of indemnity bonds

$2,789

$2,861

With an expected surge in ICE I-9 audits and ICE raids, employers should pay careful attention to their I-9 forms and conduct an internal I-9 audit to remediate, as much as possible, any I-9 errors. Such an internal I-9 audit could save an employer substantial money if audited by ICE.

Bruce Buchanan
