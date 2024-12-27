Expansion Of UK ETA Scheme | #MobilityMinute (Video)

self

In this Mobility Minute, Partner Catherine Macris discusses the expansion of the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from the perspective of a US citizen and shares her personal application process experience. Starting January 8, 2025, US citizens will be required to secure an ETA for travel to the UK, making it important for US citizens to plan ahead for UK travel in the new year.

The ETA continues to expand to other countries as well. For example, EU citizens will need it to travel to the UK starting April 2, 2025.

