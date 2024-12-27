ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Expansion Of UK ETA Scheme | #MobilityMinute (Video)

Fragomen

Contributor

In this Mobility Minute, Partner Catherine Macris discusses the expansion of the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from the perspective of a US citizen and shares her personal application process experience.
Worldwide Immigration
Catherine A. Macris

In this Mobility Minute, Partner Catherine Macris discusses the expansion of the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) from the perspective of a US citizen and shares her personal application process experience. Starting January 8, 2025, US citizens will be required to secure an ETA for travel to the UK, making it important for US citizens to plan ahead for UK travel in the new year.

The ETA continues to expand to other countries as well. For example, EU citizens will need it to travel to the UK starting April 2, 2025.

