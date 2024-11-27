ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Kate Kalmykov Speaks On JTC's EB-5 Webinar

United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of GT'sGlobal Immigration & Compliance Practice, spoke on the "Securing EB-5's Future Webinar: How Will Pending Litigation Impact the Industry?" hosted by JTC Nov. 20, 2024.

Over the past year, regional centers and industry organizations have filed lawsuits in response to several changes to the EB-5 program. Panelists discussed the outcomes of these lawsuits, potential future changes, and other key areas of interest, including the following:

  • TheIIUSA lawsuit over the sustainment periodand potential violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, including different perspectives on the pros and cons of the lawsuit.
  • Filing fee increases and how they may affect the ways regional centers and investors approach project selection.
  • What the industry can do to improve EB-5's reputation as we seek permanent reauthorization of the regional center program.

