On October 17, 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new Temporary Protected Status ("TPS") designation for Lebanese nationals, and provided additional details related to the Deferred Enforcement Departure ("DED") for Lebanese nationals originally announced on July 26, 2024.

Lebanese nationals (and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon) who have been continuously residing in the United States since October 16, 2024, may file initial applications for TPS if they are otherwise eligible. Those who entered the United States after October 16, 2024, will not be eligible for TPS. More information, including how to apply for employment authorization, will be provided by DHS in the next few weeks. This information will be published in a Federal Register Notice. DHS notes that individuals should not apply for TPS under this designation until this Federal Register Notice publishes.

TPS allows eligible individuals from specified countries to remain in the United States on a temporary basis pending the resolution of extraordinary and temporary conditions, such as the ongoing armed conflict in Lebanon.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ("USCIS") also posted a Federal Register Notice establishing procedures for Lebanese nationals covered by DED to apply for Employment Authorizations Documents ("EADs") that will be valid through January 25, 2026. Eligible Lebanese nationals can apply for an EAD by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

In addition, USCIS will soon publish a Special Student Relief Notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is Lebanon (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon). The relief will allow eligible students to request EADs, work more hours during school, and reduce their course load while maintaining F-1 status throughout the DED designation period.

DED defers for 18 months the removal of any Lebanese national (or individual having no nationality who last habitually resided in Lebanon) present in the United States as of July 26, 2024, with the exception of those who voluntarily returned to Lebanon or did not continuously reside in the United States since that date, individuals who are inadmissible to the United States under certain statutory grounds, and those who are subject to deportation on bases specified in President Biden's July announcement.

