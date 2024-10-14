ARTICLE
14 October 2024

New EB-1 Policy Guidance Broadens Acceptable Evidence

USCIS issued updated policy guidance on October 2, 2024, for foreign nationals seeking classification as an EB-1 Individual of Extraordinary Ability. These updates are effective immediately and include the following:
United States Immigration
  • Confirms that USCIS will consider a foreign national's receipt of team awards under the criterion for lesser nationally or internationally recognized prizes or awards for excellence in the field of endeavor;
  • Clarifies that USCIS will consider past memberships under the membership criterion;
  • Removes language suggesting published material must demonstrate the value of the foreign national's work and contributions to satisfy the published material criterion; and
  • Explains that while the dictionary defines an "exhibition" as a public showing not limited to art, the relevant regulation expressly modifies that term with "artistic," such that USCIS will consider non-artistic exhibitions as part of a properly supported claim of comparable evidence.

These policy guidance updates are beneficial as USCIS continues a trend of providing more transparency and clarifications to applicants. Additionally, these new policy guidance updates clarify that a broader range of evidence is acceptable for certain criteria, and this may allow for more foreign nationals to qualify for EB-1A classification provided they meet the requirements.

If you are interested in learning more about whether an EB-1A may be right for you or your employee, please reach out to schedule a consultation with Klasko's specialized EB-1/NIW/O1 team.

