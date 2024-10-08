ARTICLE
8 October 2024

USCIS Rejects 'Unusually High Number' Of Alien Worker Petitions, Releases Tips

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it has had to "reject an unusually high number of Forms I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker) at intake because of incorrect fees and missing information" since it published a new form edition and new fees. The agency released tips for petitioners:

  • When you file Form I-140, provide payment with your petition for the full $600 Asylum Program Fee, unless you qualify for a reduced Asylum Program Fee of either $300 or $0. If you do not provide the correct Asylum Program Fee, in addition to the $715 filing fee, USCIS may reject your filing.
  • Also, because your answers in Part 1 of the form to questions 5 and 6 tell USCIS whether you qualify for a reduced fee, they cannot be left blank.
  • Provide separate payments for the $715 filing fee and the Asylum Program Fee, using the same type of payment, either check/money order or Form G-1450 to pay with a credit card. Packages filed with more than one type of payment may be rejected.

USCIS provided a chart with guidance on how to complete questions 5 and 6 in Part 1 and determine the correct payment. USCIS also issued a reminder to check form editions before filing any forms.

