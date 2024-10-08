U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it has had to "reject an unusually high number of Forms I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker) at intake because of incorrect fees and missing information" since it published a new form edition and new fees. The agency released tips for petitioners:

When you file Form I-140, provide payment with your petition for the full $600 Asylum Program Fee, unless you qualify for a reduced Asylum Program Fee of either $300 or $0. If you do not provide the correct Asylum Program Fee, in addition to the $715 filing fee, USCIS may reject your filing.

Also, because your answers in Part 1 of the form to questions 5 and 6 tell USCIS whether you qualify for a reduced fee, they cannot be left blank.

Provide separate payments for the $715 filing fee and the Asylum Program Fee, using the same type of payment, either check/money order or Form G-1450 to pay with a credit card. Packages filed with more than one type of payment may be rejected.

USCIS provided a chart with guidance on how to complete questions 5 and 6 in Part 1 and determine the correct payment. USCIS also issued a reminder to check form editions before filing any forms.

