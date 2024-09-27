Congress Passes Stopgap Spending Bill; Immigration Operations Funded Through December 20

At a glance

Congress has passed a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies – including immigration operations – through December 20, 2024.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill, which would avert a U.S. government shutdown.

The issue

A continuing resolution passed by Congress late Wednesday will fund the federal government through December 20, 2024, while negotiations on the FY 2025 budget continue. The stopgap bill funds the federal government at current levels through December 20. Current funding was set to expire at the end of the fiscal year, on September 30, 2024.

What the short-term spending measure means for employers

The passage of a temporary spending measure means that there will be no interruption of federal operations for now, though a shutdown remains a possibility if there is no agreement on FY 2025 appropriations legislation or an additional stopgap by December 20. Some immigration operations – particularly those at the Department of Labor – would be affected if additional legislation is not passed by the expiration of the continuing resolution.

