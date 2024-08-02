ARTICLE
2 August 2024

USCIS Will Select Additional Registrations For FY 2025 H-1B Cap

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore
On July 30, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it would select additional H-1B cap "lottery" registrations to reach its fiscal year (FY) 2025 numerical quota.
United States Immigration
Photo of Cindy Scribe
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 30, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it would select additional H-1B cap "lottery" registrations to reach its fiscal year (FY) 2025 numerical quota. This second selection round will include registrations that indicated eligibility for the H-1B master's cap, as well as those registrations that indicated eligibility for the regular H-1B cap. USCIS will not conduct a second selection round for the master's cap, as sufficient registrations were selected and received to meet the FY 2025 master's cap numerical allocation.

Annual availability of new H-1B petitions is limited to 85,000 per FY. If USCIS receives more H-1B registrations than available, the agency conducts a random lottery and the petitioners for those selected registrations may proceed to file an H-1B petition within 90 days. Beneficiaries who have earned a U.S. master's degree or higher may be eligible for the advanced degree exemption called the master's cap, which sets aside 20,000 registrations for the initial lottery selection. USCIS received 470,342 eligible registrations and selected 120,603 during its FY 2025 H-1B cap registration period in March 2024 and petitions were due by June 30. Once USCIS completes its second selection round and meets the H-1B cap allocation, petitioners will have 90 days to file H-1B petitions for selected registrations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cindy Scribe
Cindy Scribe
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More