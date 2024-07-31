Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today’s most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com
Today, USCIS announced that it will be making additional
selections from the FY25 H-1B registrations it received in order to
reach the FY25 numerical allocation. The agency's announcement
was silent on timing, numbers and the filing deadline for petitions
for those selected in this upcoming round. However, the
announcement did state that selections would be made from the
regular cap only. If USCIS selects any of your registrations,
we'll let you know immediately.
