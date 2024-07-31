ARTICLE
31 July 2024

USCIS Announces It Will Be Making A Second Round Of Selections From Registrations Submitted In The FY25 H-1B Lottery

KL
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Contributor

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP logo
Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today’s most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com
Explore
Today, USCIS announced that it will be making additional selections from the FY25 H-1B registrations it received in order to reach the FY25 numerical allocation.
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Today, USCIS announced that it will be making additional selections from the FY25 H-1B registrations it received in order to reach the FY25 numerical allocation. The agency's announcement was silent on timing, numbers and the filing deadline for petitions for those selected in this upcoming round. However, the announcement did state that selections would be made from the regular cap only. If USCIS selects any of your registrations, we'll let you know immediately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More