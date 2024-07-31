Today, USCIS announced that it will be making additional selections from the FY25 H-1B registrations it received in order to reach the FY25 numerical allocation. The agency's announcement was silent on timing, numbers and the filing deadline for petitions for those selected in this upcoming round. However, the announcement did state that selections would be made from the regular cap only. If USCIS selects any of your registrations, we'll let you know immediately.

