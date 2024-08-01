USCIS Will Run Second FY 2025 H-1B Cap Lottery

The issue

USCIS announced today that it will conduct a second lottery from properly submitted H-1B cap registrations to select more unique beneficiaries to reach the FY 2025 regular cap quota. The second lottery is being conducted because USCIS did not receive enough H-1B cap petitions to meet the 65,000 regular cap quota during the initial filing period, which ran from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

The agency has confirmed there will be no further selections for the advanced degree exemption as enough advanced degree cap petitions have already been received to satisfy the FY 2025 advanced degree numerical allocation of 20,000. USCIS confirmed that the second round of selection for the regular cap will include previously submitted registrations that indicated eligibility for the advanced degree exemption along with registrations that indicated eligibility for the regular cap.

USCIS has not indicated how many additional selections it will make in the second lottery. All employers who filed H-1B registrations for beneficiaries selected in the second drawing will be eligible to submit an H-1B petition on behalf of the named beneficiary during a 90-day period designated in the H-1B cap selection notice.