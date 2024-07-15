White House Extends Eligibility For Deferred Enforced Departure For Liberians

President Joe Biden issued a Memorandum on Extending Eligibility for Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians that defers from June 30, 2024, through June 30, 2026, the removal of any eligible Liberian national who is present in the United States and who has already been entitled to Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) and has continuously resided in the United States since May 20, 2017.

In addition, President Biden also continued employment authorization for individuals included in these categories through June 30, 2026.

The United States has been a safe haven for Liberians forced to flee their country due to armed conflict and widespread civil strife since 1991.

In 2019, Congress enacted the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness provision of the National Defense Authorization Act that made Liberians who were continuously present in the United States since 2014 eligible to apply for adjustment of status. These applications were complex and have taken time to adjudicate. To protect Liberians who have not received green cards, Liberian DED and employment authorization has been extended by multiple administrations.

Further instructions regarding Liberian DED will be forthcoming in the Federal Register. Please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney with any questions.

