Game Company Hit With $420+ Million False Advertising Verdict (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Game Company Hit with $420+ Million False Advertising Verdict

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What happens when a jury decides that “fair and skill-based” gaming claims may have been anything but? In this episode, we unpack the blockbuster $420 million false advertising verdict against mobile gaming company Papaya, where competitor Skillz convinced a New York jury that Papaya’s marketing misled users by implying they were competing against real human players of similar skill levels while allegedly relying on bots and manipulated gameplay. The case—one of the largest Lanham Act verdicts in recent memory—highlights the growing legal and reputational risks facing gaming companies that market fairness, transparency, and skill-based competition in an industry already under increasing scrutiny from regulators, competitors, and consumers alike.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.