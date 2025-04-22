Pryor Cashman Team Wins Top Honors At Games Industry Legal Challenge VIII

We're proud to announce that a team of Pryor Cashman Litigation Associates, Abla Belhachmi, Parmida Enkeshafi, and Nathaniel Kazlow — guided by Partner and team mentor Josh Weigensberg — has won first place at the Games Industry Legal Challenge VIII, an international moot court competition centered on intellectual property issues in the interactive gaming sector.

The competition, hosted by the Games Industry Law Summit, brings together top legal talent from video game studios and law firms around the world to tackle emerging legal challenges in the gaming and entertainment industries. This year marked Pryor Cashman's first time competing, and the results were nothing short of extraordinary.

Participants were tasked with drafting two 5,000-word legal briefs — one for the fictional claimant and one for the fictional respondent — in a mock dispute between rival game developers involving trademark and copyright infringement, including through the use of generative AI.

Out of 20 international teams, Pryor Cashman's was selected as one of four semi-finalists to argue in the final oral rounds. After two hard-fought arguments, Abla, Parmida, and Nathaniel emerged as champions. The Pryor Cashman team also took home the awards for Best Claimant's Memorandum and Best Respondent's Memorandum—a triple victory.

