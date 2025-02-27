Minutes On The Matter With Mike Beckwith: Federal Anti-Money Laundering Trends (Video)

Join us for this two-part Minutes on the Matter discussion, where Mike Beckwith unpacks the federal government's heightened focus on anti-money laundering (AML), particularly in gaming.

In Part 1, Mike covers:

The 2024 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment , which spotlights gaming.

, which spotlights gaming. A rise in investigations and enforcement , from small card rooms to major casinos.

, from small card rooms to major casinos. The new whistleblower program and Corporate Transparency Act targeting hidden financial activity.

In Part 2, Mike explains why gaming is a key focus and breaks down the government's AML strategy:

Regulation – Stricter oversight under the Bank Secrecy Act.

– Stricter oversight under the Bank Secrecy Act. Enforcement – More federal and state crackdowns.

– More federal and state crackdowns. Supervision – Greater emphasis on independent AML reviews.

With enforcement ramping up, this is a must-watch for anyone in gaming, finance, or compliance. Tune in below!

Part 1

self

Part 2

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.