27 February 2025

Minutes On The Matter With Mike Beckwith: Federal Anti-Money Laundering Trends (Video)

DW
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Contributor

Join us for this two-part Minutes on the Matter discussion, where Mike Beckwith unpacks the federal government's heightened focus on anti-money laundering (AML), particularly in gaming.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Michael M. Beckwith
In Part 1, Mike covers:

  • The 2024 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment, which spotlights gaming.
  • A rise in investigations and enforcement, from small card rooms to major casinos.
  • The new whistleblower program and Corporate Transparency Act targeting hidden financial activity.

In Part 2, Mike explains why gaming is a key focus and breaks down the government's AML strategy:

  • Regulation – Stricter oversight under the Bank Secrecy Act.
  • Enforcement – More federal and state crackdowns.
  • Supervision – Greater emphasis on independent AML reviews.

With enforcement ramping up, this is a must-watch for anyone in gaming, finance, or compliance. Tune in below!

Part 1

Part 2

Michael M. Beckwith
