Minutes On The Matter With Mike Beckwith: Federal Anti-Money Laundering Trends (Video)

Join us for this two-part Minutes on the Matter discussion, where Mike Beckwith unpacks the federal government's heightened focus on anti-money laundering (AML), particularly in gaming.
In Part 1, Mike covers:
- The 2024 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment, which spotlights gaming.
- A rise in investigations and enforcement, from small card rooms to major casinos.
- The new whistleblower program and Corporate Transparency Act targeting hidden financial activity.
In Part 2, Mike explains why gaming is a key focus and breaks down the government's AML strategy:
- Regulation – Stricter oversight under the Bank Secrecy Act.
- Enforcement – More federal and state crackdowns.
- Supervision – Greater emphasis on independent AML reviews.
With enforcement ramping up, this is a must-watch for anyone in gaming, finance, or compliance. Tune in below!
Part 1
Part 2
