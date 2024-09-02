Global esports has experienced explosive growth over the past decade, driven by increased internet connectivity, the popularity of streaming platforms, and the rising quality of competitive video games. What began as niche activity fueled by local competition has evolved into a business that will grow to over $2 billion in 2024 and hit $9.29 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 20.7%.

As the professional video gaming industry has grown, it has undergone significant commercialization, giving rise to creative business models, offering viable career paths, and enabling substantial sponsorship deals as major brands exploit opportunities to engage with younger demographics. Traditional sports teams and celebrities have also entered the space, further legitimizing esports and bringing additional capital and attention.

As with any popular entertainment option, esports have given rise to diverse money-making schemes:

Media Rights: Platforms pay for exclusive broadcasting rights to major tournaments.

Sponsorships: Brands partner with teams, players, and events for exposure.

Merchandise: Teams and tournament organizers sell branded products to fans.

Ticket Sales: Live and virtual events generate revenue through audience attendance.

Publishing: Game developers pay tournament organizers to promote their titles.

Employment: Nonplayer employment opportunities are abundant and diverse.

In-Game Purchases: Some games offer esports-themed virtual items to players.

Content Creation: Players and teams monetize gameplay on social media channels.

Influencer Marketing: Players and celebrities endorse products or services.

The complexity and value of these monetization plans underscore the importance of contracts in several aspects of the esports ecosystem. Attorneys specializing in video games, esports, licensing, and Web3 help navigate the unique challenges. Comprehensive contracts are crucial to the orderly operation and management of esports enterprises. Well-crafted contracts ensure fairness, protect stakeholder rights, and provide stability in a sector still finding its legal foothold. They help professionalize the space, attract further investment, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of esports as a global phenomenon.

Labor Contracts

Esports employment and independent contractor contracts must address unique industry situations while adhering to evolving legal standards. Employee agreements for full- and part-time staff, including players, coaches, and tournament administrators, outline salary, benefits, performance incentives, and responsibilities. Independent contractor contracts, more common for freelancers and part-time roles, focus on project scope, payment, intellectual property, and confidentiality. Both types often include provisions for image rights, revenue sharing, and streaming quotas, reflecting the industry's emphasis on personal branding and content creation.

The esports industry presents distinct challenges for contract formation. The young age of many participants highlights labor laws. The industry's rapid evolution can lead to ambiguities. Blurred lines between personal and professional lives, especially for streamers, complicate contractual obligations. The global nature of esports raises questions about immigration.

Contracts between esports businesses and their employees and service providers should address several additional issues:

Intellectual Property Rights: Clearly define who owns the output workers like coders, graphic artists, and writers create both while "on the clock" and outside working hours. Esports celebrities, teams, and event organizers should specify who may profit from streaming content and commercialization of names, likenesses, logos, and trademarks.



Term and Termination: Contracts are designed to exist for a predetermined duration. Provisions should specify the time frame, outline legitimate reasons for early termination, and express the circumstances for extension.



Noncompete and Nonsolicitation: Contracts should explain employees' mobility rights and restrictions, adhering to jurisdictional regulations. These and other considerations must be sufficiently narrow to avoid imposing employment responsibilities on independent contractors, leading to harsh taxation liabilities.



Confidentiality and Trade Secrets: Game strategies, financial data, technological implementation, and other confidential information should be defined in labor contracts so all parties understand the care they must take to protect it. Contract provisions such as nondisclosure agreements and data encryption should be specified.



Dispute Resolution: Arbitration, mediation, or litigation are common mechanisms for resolving labor disagreements. Contracts should outline which is most appropriate and which jurisdiction's laws will be followed.



Code of Conduct: Contracts should outline the expected worker behavior of the individual, both online and offline, including social media conduct and public appearances such that they do not harm the team, company, sponsor, or event image and public perception. Terms should specify the consequences, including disciplinary actions and termination

Licensing Contracts

While labor contracts are essential for managing player and staff relationships in the esports industry, a robust legal framework also relies on nonlabor contracts. These agreements underpin the complex ecosystem of esports, ensuring smooth operations, protection of intellectual property, and strategic partnerships.

Nonlabor contracts drive the financial engine of esports organizations. They facilitate the acquisition of necessary resources, such as gaming equipment, infrastructure, and technology. Additionally, these contracts protect the intellectual property that is the lifeblood of the industry, including game titles, trademarks, and broadcast rights. By carefully crafting and managing these agreements, esports organizations can mitigate risks, optimize revenue streams, and create a sustainable business model.

Sponsorship: A cornerstone of the esports industry, sponsorships provide essential revenue for teams, players, and event organizers. These agreements typically involve a brand providing financial or material support in exchange for exposure and marketing opportunities. Key elements include the scope of brand representation, exclusivity clauses, performance metrics, and content creation obligations. Legal considerations include defining clear deliverables, establishing performance benchmarks, and addressing potential conflicts with existing sponsorships. Parties must also navigate the complexities of global marketing regulations, as esports events often have an international audience. The dynamic nature of esports means that sponsorship contracts need to be flexible enough to accommodate rapid changes in the industry while still providing stability for both parties. Negotiators should pay close attention to termination clauses, renewal options, and provisions for adapting to unforeseen circumstances in the fast-evolving esports landscape.



Event Hosting: Agreements between tournament organizers and venues cover logistics, revenue sharing, broadcast rights, and participant obligations. Unique to esports is the need to address technical requirements, such as internet connectivity and equipment specifications. Legal considerations include liability for technical failures, security measures against physical and cyber threats, and compliance with local ordinances regarding public gatherings and online gaming. Contracts must also address the potential for last-minute changes due to game updates or patches. Intellectual property rights are crucial, as contracts must specify who owns the rights to broadcast footage, player performances, and any content created during the event. Additionally, these agreements often need to align with the terms set by game publishers, adding another layer of complexity to negotiations and drafting.



Merchandising: Contracts covering the production, distribution, and sale of esports team and player-branded products typically involve licensing intellectual property rights and defining revenue-sharing models. Unique aspects include the promotion of physical and digital merchandise, such as in-game items or skins. Legal considerations involve protecting trademarks and copyrights, ensuring quality control of products, and navigating the complexities of international sales and distribution. Contracts should clearly define the scope of licensed IP, including how it can be used and for what duration. Parties must also consider the rapid turnover in team rosters and the potential impact on merchandise relevance. Negotiators should pay attention to exclusivity clauses, minimum guaranteed royalties, and provisions for adapting to market trends. The global nature of esports also necessitates addressing issues like import/export regulations and regional licensing restrictions.



Media: Broadcast contracts in esports deal with the rights to stream and distribute competitive gaming content. These agreements can be between event organizers and streaming platforms or teams/players and media outlets. Key elements include exclusivity rights, revenue sharing from subscriptions and advertisements, and content ownership. Legal considerations involve navigating the complex landscape of digital media rights, which can vary significantly across different jurisdictions. Contracts must address issues like geo-blocking, language rights, and the ability to create derivative content. The interactive nature of esports streaming also requires consideration of chat moderation responsibilities and user-generated content rights. Negotiators should pay attention to performance metrics, such as minimum viewership guarantees, and provisions for new technologies or streaming methods. Additionally, these contracts often need to align with game publishers' terms of service, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiation process.

Conclusion

With the rapid growth of the esports industry, players, teams, event organizers, media outlets, marketers, and other stakeholders need clear, comprehensive, and fair agreements that ensure all parties are protected and expectations are set from the outset. These critical components mitigate the likelihood of disputes that escalate into costly and damaging legal battles and strained relationships within the esports community.

Given the specialized nature of esports contracts, retaining an attorney experienced in esports and contract law is essential. They can draft and review contracts, negotiate terms, and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations. An experienced attorney can also anticipate potential issues and offer strategic advice tailored to the unique dynamics of the esports industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.