SEC Proposes Rule Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission voted to propose a package of rule amendments aimed at expanding retail investor access to private market strategies. The SEC also issued a separate request for comment on new ways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors. Chairman Paul Atkins said the effort is intended to facilitate individual investor participation in private markets while protecting investors from bad actors and fraud. He noted that it complements the President’s Executive Order on Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors. The SEC has also published a fact sheet on the proposals.

The Proposed Amendments

The proposals would:

Expand the ability of registered investment advisers to receive performance-based compensation, calculated on capital gains or capital appreciation, from additional categories of clients, including regulated funds. Under the Investment Adviser Performance-Based Compensation Modernization proposal, this would extend an arrangement long associated with hedge fund, private equity, and venture capital strategies to advisers of regulated funds, which may make those advisers more likely to offer private market strategies to retail investors.

Amend certain fund registration and reporting forms to require disclosure of performance-based compensation.

Update the interval fund framework under the Interval Fund Modernization proposal, including by allowing repurchases to be scheduled at times that better match the liquidity profile of the portfolio.

Replace the existing exemptive orders that regulated closed-end funds currently rely on with a rules-based regime permitting the issuance of multiple share classes.

Possible New Paths to Accredited Investor Status

Separately, the SEC is seeking comment on additional ways individuals could qualify as accredited investors without relying solely on income or net worth. Rule 501(a)(10) of Regulation D permits the SEC to designate professional certifications, designations, or credentials as a basis for accredited investor status, and the SEC is considering the following:

Takeaways

For fund sponsors and advisers, the proposals could open a meaningful distribution channel by making it more feasible to bring private-market-style strategies into registered fund structures. Sponsors should consider how the new performance-fee and interval fund provisions would affect product design, liquidity terms, and disclosure.

Issuers conducting private offerings should watch the accredited investor proposals closely. A credential- or exam-based pathway could expand the pool of eligible investors for Regulation D offerings, though the details remain to be seen.

The comment periods will remain open for 60 days after the proposing releases and notices are published in the Federal Register, so market participants have an opportunity to shape the final rules.