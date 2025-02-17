Schulte Partner Kelly Koscuiszka On Regulatory Reprieve For Hedge Funds

The hedge fund industry received temporary relief as the SEC postponed compliance deadlines for two significant reporting requirements, Form SHO and Form PF.

Kelly Koscuiszka, co-chair of Schulte's Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group, spoke with Hedge Fund Alert on the welcomed delay, stating,"We'll certainly take the reprieve on Form PF and Form SHO. In particular with Form SHO, it was down to the wire. The additional time hopefully will pave the way for dialogue between the [SEC] staff and the industry to address some tricky interpretive issues."

The SEC extended the deadline for monthly short position disclosures under Form SHO to February 17, 2026, giving fund managers additional time to adapt. Similarly, the SEC and CFTC pushed back the Form PF compliance deadline to June 12, 2024, following industry concerns over technical challenges.

