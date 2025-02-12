Peter Greene Wins Hedge Fund Alert's Industry Assets Forecast With AUM Growth Prediction

Peter Greene, co-head of Schulte's Investment Management Group, accurately predicted a 10% rise in hedge fund industry assets for 2024, winning Hedge Fund Alert's annual forecast contest. The industry grew by 9.5%, from $3.75 trillion to $4.1 trillion, according to With Intelligence.

Peter attributed the growth to an improving fundraising climate, saying, "I was cautiously optimistic that the fundraising environment for emerging managers launching first products and existing managers launching new products would thaw." Reflecting on the past year, he noted, "That environment did indeed thaw."

The industry had previously faced challenges, with assets declining in 2022 and seeing only modest gains in 2023. Looking ahead to 2025, survey respondents predict an 8% increase in assets, while Peter remains more bullish, forecasting a 12.5% rise.

