Overdraft Free? New York's Pre-Proposed Outreach On Bank Fees

Insufficient funds transactions occur when consumers issue a payment order (a check, some other written order or an electronic debit) against funds in their bank account, and the account lacks sufficient funds to cover the order. When an insufficient funds transaction occurs, banks may honor the order and charge an "overdraft fee" or decline the order and impose a nonsufficient funds (NSF) fee. Overdraft and NSF fees (collectively, "insufficient funds fees") often exceed $35 per transaction. Some banks also charge continuous overdraft fees for each day the account remains overdrawn.

On Jan. 22, 2025, the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) posted draft pre-proposed amendments to 3 NYCRR Parts 32 and 6 for review and comment by interested persons and the public. If proposed and adopted, the amendments would ban certain practices regarding insufficient funds fees connected to both existing and newly opened consumer bank accounts.

Most of the provisions in the draft would apply to all New York-chartered commercial banks, trust companies, savings banks, savings and loan associations, and credit unions. They would prohibit these institutions from imposing an insufficient funds charge or, as specified, an overdraft fee or NSF fee under various circumstances, including where:

The overdraft fee or the NSF fee is not set at a fixed amount or the NSF fee is set at an amount that is greater than the overdraft fee.

The insufficient funds transaction is less than $20.

The overdraft fee equals or exceeds the overdrawn amount or the NSF fee equals or exceeds the amount of the NSF transaction.

Three insufficient funds fees have already been charged to the consumer's account that same day.

The NSF fee is imposed in connection with an instantaneously or near-instantaneously declined electronic transaction.

An insufficient funds fee has already been charged on the same transaction, including when a merchant resubmits a declined transaction.

The overdraft fee is a "sustained," "continuous" or "daily" fee for each day an overdraft balance is not repaid.

The banking organization transfers funds from another source into the consumer's account to reduce or avoid an insufficient funds charge and charges a fee for doing so, but the transfer does not prevent the imposition of an insufficient funds charge.

The banking organization settles or completes electronic debit transactions in a manner intended to maximize the number of insufficient funds fees.

An overdraft fee is imposed on an electronic transaction for which the consumer's account indicates sufficient funds at the time the transaction was initiated.

The eight-page proposed regulation, announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, seeks to enhance consumer protections and hold banks accountable by eliminating what the DFS characterizes as exploitive and deceptive banking fees. The proposed changes align with previous efforts by regulators in the Biden Administration, in particular the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), to address overdraft practices and may also serve as a precursor for the Trump Administration's plan to cap credit card interest rates. The DFS is encouraging the submission of written comments on the draft during the 10-day period following its posting, which will end on Feb. 3, 2025.

New York Bar Association President and CEO Clare Cusack has since made a statement regarding the pre-proposed amendments, pointing out that 1) they would apply exclusively to state-chartered banking institutions, creating an uneven playing field with federally chartered banking institutions and 2) costly infrastructure changes necessitated by the draft, were it to be proposed and adopted as a regulation, could force some state-chartered banking institutions to discontinue overdraft services, a financial tool that consumers rely on for managing unexpected expenses.

