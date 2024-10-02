Recent Transactions - September 2024

Cadwalader's real estate group represented a syndicate of nine lenders through two separate mortgage loan financings in the aggregate amount of $4 billion that was secured by 39 multifamily properties in 11 states that were each ultimately disposted of in CMBS bond offerings. The $4 billion CMBS financing package was takeout financing for a syndicated balance sheet financing provided by the same group of lenders to finance, in part, the take private acquisition of a publicly treated REIT.
Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.
- Represented senior admin agent in mezzanine foreclosure of New York City hotel asset currently subject to ongoing bankruptcy
- Represented a lender in connec on with the $200 million refinancing of an office park located in Sunnyvale, California
- Represented lenders in connec on with the $57 million refinancing of a retail center located in Dallas, Texas, anchored by Walmart/Sam's Club
- Represented an administra ve agent and lender in connec on with a $564 million refinancing of two office buildings in Texas
