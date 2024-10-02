ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Recent Transactions - September 2024

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
The $4 billion CMBS financing package was takeout financing for a syndicated balance sheet financing provided by the same group of lenders to finance, in part, the take private acquisition of a publicly treated REIT.
United States Texas Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Cadwalader's real estate group represented a syndicate of nine lenders through two separate mortgage loan financings in the aggregate amount of $4 billion that was secured by 39 multifamily properties in 11 states that were each ultimately disposted of in CMBS bond offerings. The $4 billion CMBS financing package was takeout financing for a syndicated balance sheet financing provided by the same group of lenders to finance, in part, the take private acquisition of a publicly treated REIT.

Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

  • Represented senior admin agent in mezzanine foreclosure of New York City hotel asset currently subject to ongoing bankruptcy
  • Represented a lender in connec on with the $200 million refinancing of an office park located in Sunnyvale, California
  • Represented lenders in connec on with the $57 million refinancing of a retail center located in Dallas, Texas, anchored by Walmart/Sam's Club
  • Represented an administra ve agent and lender in connec on with a $564 million refinancing of two office buildings in Texas

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More