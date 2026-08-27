Collateral Sales Under Article 9: Lessons For Partner Loan And Investor Loan Programs

Commercial Reasonableness, Notice Requirements, and the 10-Day Safe Harbor

Introduction

Partner loan programs and investor loan programs are core features of fund finance. A secured lender extends credit to individual participants—employees, partners, or investors—who invest in private equity or other investment funds through various fund vehicles. A borrower’s loans are secured by the borrower’s limited partnership interests (or other equity interests) in such vehicles. Foreclosure on that collateral after default is governed by Part 6 of Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC).

A recent federal court decision addressed a lender’s foreclosure rights in the context of pledges of limited partnership interests. The decision clarifies three issues central to partner and investor loan programs: (1) that the UCC’s 10-day notice safe harbor is not a mandatory minimum; (2) that sale price alone does not determine commercial reasonableness; and (3) that beginning a sale before a noticed date does not satisfy notice requirements.

Key Findings by the Court

The 10-Day Safe Harbor is Not a Contractual Minimum

The court held that a credit agreement’s language deeming 10 days’ notice “reasonable” merely tracked the UCC §9-612(b) safe harbor standard and does not create a contractual minimum. A lender’s obligation was only to provide “reasonable” notice.

Sale Price Alone Does Not Establish Commercial Unreasonableness

The court dismissed claims that marketing collateral using outdated valuations violated the duty of commercial reasonableness. The court held that commercial reasonableness turns on the totality of the circumstances, and that a price disparity alone must “shock the court’s conscience” to state a claim. Courts applying New York law have upheld sales at or above 50% of fair market value.

Retroactive Notice is Unreasonable as a Matter of Law

The court held that informing a borrower retroactively of a collateral disposition does not satisfy the UCC’s requirements to provide reasonable notice of such sale and cannot fulfill the UCC’s purpose of preserving a debtor’s rights to redemption. The court further held that open ended notice stating that a sale will occur “on or after” a specified date does not satisfy the UCC’s reasonable notice requirements.

Practical Takeaways for Fund Finance Professionals

For Secured Lenders

Lenders should send clear, timely notice specifying the exact time a private sale will occur, and never begin liquidation before that date—doing so is retroactive notice, which is unreasonable as a matter of law. Lenders should carefully document marketing and valuation practices during enforcement consistent with the standards under UCC §9-610(b); while price alone rarely establishes commercial unreasonableness, sound process reduces litigation risk under the totality-of-circumstances standard. Lenders should honor redemption requests received before the noticed sale date; refusing on the basis that liquidation has already begun invites claims for unreasonable notice.

For Borrowers in Partner and Investor Loan Programs

Borrowers should negotiate specific disposition procedures in the loan documents if protections beyond the UCC Article 9 baseline are desired. Borrowers should remember the UCC §9-612(b) ten-day safe harbor is not a contractual minimum unless the agreement expressly says so; standard “deemed reasonable” language does not create a floor. Borrowers should recognize that price alone rarely establishes commercial unreasonableness; a price-based claim must show a disparity that “shocks the conscience.” Borrowers should act promptly to exercise redemption rights under UCC §9-623 if a lender is seeking enforcement—timely tender of repayment strengthens a borrower’s position before disposition occurs.

Conclusion

The court confirmed that the UCC’s 10-day notice period is a safe harbor, not a mandatory minimum, and that sale price alone does not establish commercial unreasonableness. The greatest litigation risk lies in the timing and precision of notice: lenders who begin liquidating before the noticed date, or use open-ended notice language, may face surviving claims.

For fund finance professionals, the lesson is straightforward: careful drafting of loan documentation, compliance with Article 9’s notice requirements and respect for the borrower’s redemption rights remain the best protection against collateral sale disputes in partner and investor loan programs.