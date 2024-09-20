CFTC Increases Financial Thresholds For Qualified Eligible Person Status

On Sept. 12, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") adopted amendments ("Final Rule")1 to CFTC Rule 4.7, which is the primary disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping relief relied upon by CFTC-registered commodity pool operators ("CPOs") and commodity trading advisors ("CTAs"). The Final Rule only partially adopted the proposals advanced by the CFTC nearly a year ago ("Proposal"). Importantly, the CFTC has elected to double the financial thresholds required for investors to be Qualified Eligible Persons ("QEPs") suitable to invest in a Rule 4.7 pool or fund. However, the CFTC decided not to adopt the time-consuming and detailed disclosure requirements included in the Proposal. Operators of Section 3(c)(1) pools and funds that rely on Rule 4.7 will need to adjust their documents to accommodate the new QEP financial thresholds. We do not anticipate any substantive impact on operators of Section 3(c)(7) pools and funds.

Background

Almost one year ago2, the CFTC proposed amendments to Rule 4.7 that, along with relatively minor technical changes, would have required vehicles and accounts relying on Rule 4.7 relief to provide extensive investor disclosures (including break-even fee and expense analysis per unit of participation, and historical performance), as well as doubled the thresholds of the financial test that must be met for certain persons to qualify as eligible participants in Rule 4.7 funds and accounts ("Portfolio Requirement"). As Rule 4.7 currently does not require delivery of a disclosure document at all, and several of the proposed disclosures were unlikely to be included in managers' existing documents, the disclosure changes attracted particular attention from commenters (eight comment letters were received in total, including letters from the National Futures Association, SIFMA AMG and the Managed Funds Association, all of which advised against adopting the Proposal's mandatory disclosure requirements).

The Final Rule does not include the extensive mandatory disclosures included in the Proposal; although the CFTC has noted that it may revisit such changes in the future. The CFTC has, however, adopted its proposed amendments to the QEP Portfolio Requirement, along with codifying certain existing no action relief for account statement delivery and making minor "housekeeping" edits to Rule 4.7 to update rule cross-references. The Final Rule will be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register and the compliance date for the new Portfolio Requirement will be six months after publication.

Changes to the Portfolio Requirement

Updates to QEP Standard—Inflation Adjustment Increases to Portfolio Requirement Thresholds

The Final Rule adopts the CFTC's revised Portfolio Requirement as proposed, while clarifying the implementation period for these new thresholds. Note that not all investors in Rule 4.7 pools and funds will be affected by the revised Portfolio Requirement. QEPs fall into two categories: (i) those subject to a Portfolio Requirement as outlined in paragraphs (a)(1)(v) and (c)(3) of Rule 4.7 itself, and (ii) those exempt from complying with this test in view of some other status (most importantly, non-US Persons and Qualified Purchasers). This latter category of investors remains unchanged by the Final Rule. However, once effective, the revised Portfolio Requirement will double the financial thresholds for subject investors: