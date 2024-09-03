ARTICLE
3 September 2024

SEC Requires Registered Funds To Provide More Frequent Portfolio Transparency

On Aug. 28, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced significant amendments to Form N-PORT reporting requirements for registered funds, including mutual funds and closed-end funds.
On Aug. 28, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced significant amendments to Form N-PORT reporting requirements for registered funds, including mutual funds and closed-end funds, increasing the frequency and timeliness of their portfolio holdings disclosures.

Form N-PORT provides information about a fund's monthly portfolio holdings, as well as other critical data such as risk metrics, liquidity metrics and the use of derivatives.

Currently, Form N-PORT is filed publicly with the SEC on a quarterly basis within 60 days after the end of the quarter. With the adoption of these amendments, registered funds will be required to file their Form N-PORT on a monthly basis within 30 days of the month's end. The monthly reports will then become publicly available beginning 60 days after the end of the month. The change is intended to reduce the lag in reporting, providing investors with more up-to-date information about registered funds' portfolio holdings.

The amendments will become effective on Nov. 17, 2025. "Smaller" funds (i.e., fund groups with net assets of less than $1 billion) will have six months (until May 17, 2026) to comply, and all other funds will be required to comply by the November 2025 effective date.

