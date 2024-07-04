These issues will remain relevant and will continue appearing in deficiency letters and enforcement proceedings. The SEC will continue to regulate private fund advisers through a rigorous enforcement regime and may perform sweeps focused on issues outlined in the Private Fund Rules to support further rulemaking.

Private fund advisers should review their compliance programs considering the historical context of the Private Fund Rules, as well as SEC and investor expectations, especially in light of the Fifth Circuit's ruling.

To the extent private fund advisers have changed existing practices, adjusted procedures or market approaches in anticipation of the Private Fund Rules, they should assess whether and to what extent they should retain and eliminate any such changes consistent with existing SEC rules and regulations.

The Private Fund Rules were the most comprehensive set of regulations for the private funds industry since the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 ("Dodd-Frank"). On June 5, 2024, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ("Fifth Circuit") vacated the Private Fund Adviser Rules ("Private Fund Rules").

While the Fifth Circuit's decision is a significant development, the ruling does not nullify the rules' influence, which will continue to shape future examination and enforcement activities, private fund adviser and institutional investor relationships, and industry best practices. These issues will continue appearing in deficiency letters and enforcement proceedings. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") will continue to regulate through a rigorous enforcement regime and may perform sweeps focused on issues outlined in the Private Fund Rules to support further private fund rulemaking. The SEC may propose new rules, seek further industry comment, and possibly issue a modified Private Fund Rules proposal.

Private Fund Rules Overview

The Private Fund Rules provide for the following prescriptive rules:

Quarterly Statements Rule : Requires quarterly investor statements with detailed fee and expense information. It requires standardized fund performance reporting based on net total return for "liquid" funds and internal rates of return (IRR) and multiples of invested capital (MOIC) for "illiquid" funds along with a statement of contributions and distributions.

: Requires quarterly investor statements with detailed fee and expense information. It requires standardized fund performance reporting based on net total return for "liquid" funds and internal rates of return (IRR) and multiples of invested capital (MOIC) for "illiquid" funds along with a statement of contributions and distributions. Private Fund Audit Rule : Requires private funds to be audited by a PCAOB-registered public accountant meeting the Regulation S-X independence standard, and in accordance with GAAP.

: Requires private funds to be audited by a PCAOB-registered public accountant meeting the Regulation S-X independence standard, and in accordance with GAAP. Adviser-Led Secondaries Rule : Requires fairness or valuation opinions for adviser-initiated transactions offering fund investors the option between selling all or a portion of their interests and converting or exchanging them for new interests in another vehicle.

: Requires fairness or valuation opinions for adviser-initiated transactions offering fund investors the option between selling all or a portion of their interests and converting or exchanging them for new interests in another vehicle. Restricted Activities Rule : Generally prohibits: (i) charging or allocating fees or expenses associated with an investigation of the adviser; (ii) charging fees or expenses related to an investigation resulting in a sanction for violating the Advisers Act; (iii) charging or allocating regulatory, examination, or compliance fees or expenses of the adviser; (iv) reducing adviser clawbacks by taxes; (v) non-pro rata investment fees and expenses; and (vi) borrowing from private fund clients.

: Generally prohibits: (i) charging or allocating fees or expenses associated with an investigation of the adviser; (ii) charging fees or expenses related to an investigation resulting in a sanction for violating the Advisers Act; (iii) charging or allocating regulatory, examination, or compliance fees or expenses of the adviser; (iv) reducing adviser clawbacks by taxes; (v) non-pro rata investment fees and expenses; and (vi) borrowing from private fund clients. Preferential Treatment Rule : Prohibits redemption or liquidity terms that would reasonably be expected to have a material, negative effect on other investors, with limited exceptions.

: Prohibits redemption or liquidity terms that would reasonably be expected to have a material, negative effect on other investors, with limited exceptions. Preferential Transparency Rule : Prohibits disclosing portfolio holdings or exposure information to any investor if doing so would have a material, negative effect on other investors.

: Prohibits disclosing portfolio holdings or exposure information to any investor if doing so would have a material, negative effect on other investors. Annual Compliance Review Rule: Requires the documentation of the annual compliance policies and procedures review for all advisers, whether they advise private funds or not.

Takeaways for Private Fund Advisers

To the extent private fund advisers have changed existing practices, adjusted procedures or market approaches in anticipation of the Private Fund Rules, or provided certain notices or disclosures to current or prospective investors, they should assess whether and to what extent they should retain and eliminate any such changes consistent with existing SEC rules and regulations. Private fund advisers should review their compliance programs considering the historical context of the Private Fund Rules, as well as SEC and investor expectations, especially in light of the Fifth Circuit's ruling. Outlined below are just a few areas for consideration: