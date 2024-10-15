How To Ensure A Smooth Transaction When Selling A Franchise

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the franchise industry are complex transactions that require careful planning, due diligence, and a keen understanding of both pre and post-deal considerations.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the franchise industry are complex transactions that require careful planning, due diligence, and a keen understanding of both pre and post-deal considerations.

With extensive experience representing both franchisors and franchisees in such transactions, here are some insights on what franchise businesses should consider when undertaking M&A.

Due diligence – the importance of organized documentation

At the heart of any successful M&A transaction lies the due diligence process—a thorough investigation into the target company's financial health, operational practices, legal standing, and overall viability. In the franchise industry, the due diligence process can be particularly intricate due to the sheer volume of agreements, contracts, and documentation that must be reviewed. Ensuring that these documents are well-organized and readily accessible is not just best practice, it's essential.

Sometimes a “war story” helps illustrate the point. One deal we worked on had a challenging scenario where the lack of organization nearly derailed an acquisition. We represented a client acquiring a small franchise system where documents were not organized – mostly placed in random file draws – and nothing was digitized at all. The documents were simply in a basement somewhere. This disorganization not only caused significant delays but also created a sense of unease for the buyer, casting doubts on the viability of the acquisition.

Poor documentation has far-reaching consequences. When we are completing due diligence and reviewing documents, one of our biggest fears as lawyers is that we do not know what we do not know. It's a very difficult process for counsel to go through. The absence of key documents or the discovery of inconsistencies can lead to significant legal and financial risks and can potentially jeopardize the entire transaction.

Our experience in the transaction described above – and on both sides of the deals in many others – underscores a vital lesson for franchisors: keeping meticulous records throughout the life of the franchise is crucial. Whether it's franchise agreements (including renewal agreements and addenda or amendments), financial records, or legal documents, everything should be digitized, systematically filed, and easily retrievable. This not only facilitates a smoother due diligence process but also enhances the overall appeal of your franchise to potential buyers.

Preparing financials and management

In addition to organized documentation, having clean and well-prepared financials is paramount for any franchise considering an M&A transaction. Potential buyers will scrutinize the financial health of the franchise, looking for red flags such as inconsistent revenue streams, unresolved debts, or unexplained expenditures. Franchisors must ensure that their financial statements are not only accurate but also reflect that your operations are stable and profitable.

Financial transparency in the M&A process is integral. There are key elements like having the right management team in place so that after the close, you have a smooth post-closing. It's also about having the financials prepared and cleaned up to avoid any irregularities. Buyers are not just purchasing a brand; they are investing in a business model that they expect to continue thriving post-acquisition. Clear and transparent financials are essential to instill confidence in potential buyers.

Beyond financials, a capable and experienced management team is also a critical asset, ensuring continuity and stability post-acquisition. Franchisors should evaluate their leadership team, addressing any gaps that might exist, and consider whether the current team has the capability to manage the franchise during the transition and beyond.

Addressing integration challenges

The challenges of an M&A transaction do not end with the signing of the deal; in fact, many of the most significant hurdles arise during the post-merger integration phase. Successfully integrating two distinct franchise systems requires careful planning and a deep understanding of both the operational and cultural dynamics at play.

There are a lot of potential conflicts that can arise between franchise systems post-merger, particularly when the acquiring company operates multiple franchise brands within the same industry. Franchisees will sometimes allege that information like trade secrets were taken from one system to another, creating unfair commercial conditions. This can lead to legal disputes, damage relationships with franchisees, and ultimately harm the overall success of the merger.

In order to mitigate these risks, it is essential to establish clear boundaries between the different franchise systems. This could involve implementing strict confidentiality agreements, creating separate management teams, or developing distinct operational strategies for each brand. The goal is to ensure that each franchise system can operate independently and without fear of unfair competition or misuse of proprietary information.

Operational flexibility during the integration process is also significant. Technology and operational changes are inevitable, and having the flexibility to implement these changes is crucial. As franchise systems evolve, the ability to adapt to new technologies, market trends, and operational practices becomes increasingly important. Ensuring that the franchise agreements allow for such flexibility can help smooth the integration process and set the stage for long-term success.

Disclosure obligations

Among the most legally sensitive aspects of an M&A transaction in the franchise industry is the disclosure of the impending sale to potential franchisees. Franchise disclosure laws require franchisors to provide prospective franchisees with any and all material information that could affect their decision to invest in the franchise. However, the timing and extent of this disclosure during a transaction can be complex and fraught with legal challenges.

There are a lot of intricacies. You have to disclose all material information to prospective franchisees during the selling process. This may include information about the impending sale, which can significantly impact the franchisee's decision-making process. But the timing of this disclosure is not always straightforward, as it depends on the stage of the sale process and the specific circumstances involved.

From a regulatory perspective, regulatory examiners would like to see disclosure made as early as possible, even as early as a non-binding letter of intent is signed. Attorneys can often have differing opinions on the exact timing of these disclosures, so it's a complex and sensitive issue. Franchisors must carefully navigate these disclosure obligations, balancing the need for transparency with the potential risks associated with prematurely disclosing the sale.

Ensuring a positive outcome

Despite the numerous challenges involved, M&A transactions can provide significant benefits to both franchisors and franchisees when executed correctly. These benefits can include economies of scale, enhanced brand recognition, improved operational efficiencies, and expanded market reach. However, achieving these outcomes requires careful planning, strategic execution, and a focus on creating value for all stakeholders involved.

There are a lot of potential benefits of well-executed mergers, particularly when there is a strong alignment between the merging franchise systems. Mergers of franchise concepts into systems that are compatible, if done correctly, is a boon for franchisees. When two franchise systems with complementary strengths come together, the result can be a stronger, more competitive entity that is better positioned for long-term success.

To ensure a positive outcome, we believe franchisors should approach M&A transactions with a clear strategic vision, focusing on how the merger will enhance the overall value proposition for both the franchisor and the franchisees. This means not only addressing the financial and operational aspects of the merger, but also considering the cultural fit, the alignment of values, and the long-term goals of the combined entity.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, M&A transactions in the franchise industry present both significant opportunities and substantial challenges. The success of these transactions hinges on a variety of factors. By paying close attention to these areas and drawing on the insights of experienced franchise lawyers, franchisors can navigate the complexities of M&A transactions more effectively and position themselves for long-term success.

A successful transaction requires thorough preparation, strategic planning, and a focus on creating positive outcomes for all stakeholders involved. With the right approach, franchisors can turn the challenges of M&A into opportunities for growth, innovation, and increased profitability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.