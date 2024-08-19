ARTICLE
19 August 2024

New Episode Of Transaction Talk | Franchising Part Two (Podcast)

RI
Ruberto, Israel & Weiner

Contributor

Ruberto, Israel & Weiner logo
Explore Firm Details
Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk, where we bring back franchise consultant Greg Mohr to revisit one of our favorite topics: franchising! In this episode, we'll be defining what a
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Eric Sigman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk, where we bring back franchise consultant Greg Mohr to revisit one of our favorite topics: franchising! In this episode, we'll be defining what a franchise is, the various franchise options that are available in today's market, and so much more.

Transaction Talk is a podcast co-hosted by RIW shareholder Eric Sigman and Jennifer Fox, the president of Transworld Boston. The podcast provides a 360-degree view of the current Boston M&A market and breaks down the deal process from a business, brokerage and legal perspective.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe to Transaction Talk here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eric Sigman
Eric Sigman
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More