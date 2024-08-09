To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest podcast, President and Chief Executive Officer of MorrisAnderson Dan Dooley discusses his expertise in distressed franchise work. He explains that franchise workouts are unique, mostly due to the existence and power of the franchisor and the franchise agreement. This turns a franchise workout into a three-party affair between the franchisor, franchisee and lender. The concerns of franchisees in distress are survival and often minimizing personal guarantees, while franchisors are primarily concerned with maintaining their brand and revenue stream, and lenders are focused on repayment. Dan goes on to explain that this unique dynamic can pose additional challenges for distressed sales in the franchise space, which often require franchisor consent. Finally, Dan describes his time as a past president of the TMA Chicago Midwest chapter, highlighting the importance of networking, assuming the professional responsibility of volunteering to help sustain the industry, and stepping aside to allow new leaders to emerge in organizations such as TMA.

