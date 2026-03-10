JONES DAY TALKS®: The CNPV Pilot Program – FDA's High-Speed Lane For Drug Approval (Podcast)

In one of the most aggressive regulatory shake-ups in modern pharmaceutical history, the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Pilot Program, or CNPV, can dramatically reduce approval times for new drug introductions.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Article Insights

Alexis S. Gilroy’s articles from Jones Day are most popular: with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries

In one of the most aggressive regulatory shake-ups in modern pharmaceutical history, the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Pilot Program, or CNPV, can dramatically reduce approval times for new drug introductions. Jones Day's Jessica Tierney and Melissa Mannion explain how the program works and what potential applicants need to know.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Android

Subscribe on Stitcher

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.