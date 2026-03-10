JONES DAY TALKS®: The CNPV Pilot Program – FDA's High-Speed Lane For Drug Approval (Podcast)

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
In one of the most aggressive regulatory shake-ups in modern pharmaceutical history, the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Pilot Program, or CNPV, can dramatically reduce approval times for new drug introductions.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
In one of the most aggressive regulatory shake-ups in modern
pharmaceutical history, the Commissioner's National Priority
Voucher Pilot Program, or CNPV, can dramatically reduce approval
times for new drug introductions. Jones Day's Jessica Tierney
and Melissa Mannion explain how the program works and what
potential applicants need to know.