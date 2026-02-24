New Orleans ABO Renewal Season: Are You Ready?

Adams & Reese professionals are known as practical and personal advisors and advocates who tailor their approach and counsel to the specific needs of each situation and client. Many on our team have years of on-the-job experience within the industries that we serve as executives, professionals, and in-house counsel. Taking a hands-on, personal approach to every issue, challenge and opportunity our clients face, Adams & Reese lawyers and advisors are skilled and ready to help clients achieve their goals and make their lives easier.

At Adams & Reese, we take things personally. Our people are connected – to each other, to our clients, our families, and our communities. Our industry-focused practice groups of attorneys and advisors are strategically organized throughout the southern U.S. and Washington, DC.

Article Insights

Adams and Reese are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

Orleans Parish has opened the annual Alcoholic Beverage Outlet (ABO) renewal season, and operators should move promptly to avoid late penalties and business disruptions. Renewals must be completed online through the City's One Stop system, and only active ABO licenses are eligible for renewal. An ABO license is required to distribute alcohol of any kind in Orleans Parish.

A. Key dates and non-compliance penalties

Under the City Code and the ABO renewal guidance, ABO renewals are due to the Department of Safety and Permits by April 1 each year, with delinquency penalties beginning April 6. All ABO permits expire May 31 annually, so timely filing is essential to ensure uninterrupted operations. There is a three-month grace period following the April 1 deadline that includes increasing late penalties for liquor permits and beer permits.

Failure to renew after the three-month grace period may be punishable by fines up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment up to six months, with higher maximum fines up to $2,000 for subsequent offenses. Operating an ABO with an expired license is prohibited.

B. Renewal requirements

Application: The City requires ABO renewal applications to be submitted online through the One Stop app. The Department of Safety and Permits historically opens the renewal “season” in March and processes applications in a queue, typically taking one to three weeks to review. After approval and payment of fees, the renewed license can be issued and downloaded from the license record in One Stop.

Fees: Once the renewal is approved, fees can be paid online via One Stop, by mail, or in person. Payment must be completed before the license is issued, and cash is not accepted for mailed payments. The fee schedule for ABO renewals is as follows: $135 for beer (up to 6% ABV), $300 for wine (wine bars only), and $500 for liquor (over 6% ABV). Businesses located within certain historic districts include additional processing and issuance fees, so businesses are encouraged to verify if these additions apply.

Documentation: required documentation includes: the current-year ABO renewal application form, a City local tax clearance issued by the Bureau of Revenue, and a State tax clearance issued by the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Both tax clearances must be valid at the time of submittal.

“Changes-only” documents are required if there have been updates since the last filing, including an executed lease between the property owner and the business, updated site and floor plans reflecting all public and back-of-house spaces and features, the Bar Use Standards or Restaurant Use Standards form, and the Department of Sanitation's Litter Abatement Checklist. If changes have occurred in any of these areas, upload the updated documents with your renewal.

If your business will not renew or has closed, submit a notarized affidavit of nonrenewal or closure to the ABO email address.

C. How to obtain tax clearances

To request the local tax clearance from the City's Bureau of Revenue, you can visit City Hall during business hours, call the listed phone number, fax a request, or email revenue@nola.gov. For the State tax clearance from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, contact the listed phone number or email tax.clearance@la.gov. Start early to ensure you have current clearances ready to upload with the renewal application.

D. Eligibility, scope, and related permits

Only active ABO licenses are eligible to renew through One Stop. If your license has lapsed past the three-month grace period, additional penalties and enforcement exposure may apply, and you are not allowed to operate on an expired license. Confirm that alcohol sales are permitted at your location under zoning and any overlay districts, and budget for any applicable VCC/HDLC/CBD HDLC surcharges. Also assess whether any parallel renewals apply to your operations, such as the ABO Manager's Permit or Live Entertainment license, as sequences and inspections may be coordinated within the One Stop system.

E. What to gather before you upload

Ahead of upload, ensure you have the current-year ABO renewal application completed and notarized if required, a City local tax clearance that is still within its validity window, and a State tax clearance that has not expired. If anything has changed since your last filing (lease terms, layout, use standards, sanitation program), gather and upload the updated documents. This will help the City process your renewal without avoidable delays.

If you need the current application form or want to review the City's step-by-step seasonal bulletin, the Department of Safety and Permits has posted the latest ABO renewal application packet and emailed guidance with key dates, document lists, payment instructions, and download directions for issued licenses. Refer to those materials for form-specific execution requirements and the most current processing notes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.