California's Governor Newsom Announces That State Sponsored Insulin Pen Will Be Available Jan 1, 2026

On October 17, Governor Newsom announced that California will be launching the "first and only" state contracted affordable insulin. Through an agreement with nonprofit generic drug manufacturer Civica Rx and Biocon Biologics, the interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine pen CALRX will be available for purchase from January 1, 2026. The announcement noted that the launch of CALRX-branded insulin is part of the Governor's first executive order in 2019 – promising a broader strategy to "lower prescription drug costs and ensure fair and transparent pricing is accessible to all Californians."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.