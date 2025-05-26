FDA Advances Post-Market Chemical Review Program

On May 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of "a stronger, more systematic review process for food chemicals already on the market — especially those that concern consumers most."

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

On May 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of "a stronger, more systematic review process for food chemicals already on the market — especially those that concern consumers most." Over the coming months, FDA will roll out the following key actions:

A modernized, evidence-based prioritization scheme for reviewing existing chemicals. According to FDA, it will soon release a draft for public comment;

A final, systematic post-market review process shaped by stakeholder input. More information on FDA's 2024 Discussion Paper Development of an Enhanced Systematic Process for the FDA's Post-Market Assessment of Chemicals in Food is available in our August 22, 2024, blog item; and

An updated list of chemicals under review, including butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT); butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA); and azodicarbonamide (ADA). FDA states that it will also take steps to expedite its review of chemicals currently under review like phthalates, propylparaben, and titanium dioxide. FDA notes that it will continue to share information about the status of its work on its public websitea s part of its push for greater transparency.

FDA notes that until now, it has conducted post-market reviews "on a case-by-case basis, often in response to citizen petitions or new scientific evidence." FDA states that the new framework "will be proactive, science-based, and built for long-term impact."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.