ARTICLE
15 April 2025

Teva And Samsung Bioepis Announce U.S. Launch Of EPYSQLI® (Eculizumab-aagh), A SOLIRIS® Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On April 7, 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh), a biosimilar referencing Alexion Pharmaceuticals' SOLIRIS®.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Darlene Staines

On April 7, 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh), a biosimilar referencing Alexion Pharmaceuticals' SOLIRIS®. As we reported in January, Teva and Samsung Bioepis entered into a strategic partnership regarding EPYSQLI®, with Samsung Bioepis handling development, manufacturing, and supply and Teva handling U.S. commercialization.

EPYSQLI® has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of three rare complement-mediated autoimmune disorders: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive. The FDA provisionally determined that EPYSQLI® will have interchangeable biosimilar status with SOLIRIS® once the exclusivity period for the first SOLIRIS® interchangeable biosimilar, Amgen's BKEMV", expires.

Teva and Samsung have said that EPYSQLI® will be offered at a 30% discount of the Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) of SOLIRIS®.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Darlene Staines
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More