GT Legal Food Talk Episode 27: From Slam Dunks And Big Tech To Launching New Brands: Alan And Maxine Henderson's Journey Into Food & Beverage Entrepreneurship (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow sits down with Alan and Maxine Henderson, a dynamic husband-and-wife duo in the food and beverage industry. Alan, a former college basketball and NBA star and more recent spirits entrepreneur, and Maxine, a former electrical engineer turned beverage innovator, share their unique paths to launching their respective brands, Henderson Spirits Group and Bollygood.

Maxine brings the flavors of India to her beverage with Bollygood, the first Indian-inspired sparkling lemonade, rooted in her family's recipe for Nimbu Pani. Alan crafts spirits that honor African American history under brands like Tom Bullock's and Birdie Brown. They discuss the challenges of entrepreneurship, the lessons learned, and how their backgrounds in sports and engineering have shaped their approach to business.

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or a fan of innovative products, this episode offers valuable insights and inspiration. Tune in!

