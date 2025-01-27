What Does FDA's Ban Of Red Dye No. 3 Mean For You?

Beginning in 2027, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will require food and beverage manufacturers to start removing Red Dye No. 3 from their products. In announcing the ban, FDA downplayed the dye's risk to humans, saying the cancer risk of exposure has been demonstrated in male rats but not in other animals.

It is already banned for food use in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with the exception of maraschino cherries. In the United States, Red Dye No. 3 has been prohibited in cosmetic products and topical drugs since 1990 under the Delaney Clause, which can be used to prohibit any food additive from qualifying as safe if it has been shown to cause cancer in animals or humans at any dose.

So, what products will be impacted? Bubble gum, candy corn, yellow rice, fruit juices, sodas, cereals, and dietary supplements will likely be losing their cherry-red or pink hue. It will be interesting to see if this change has any impact on consumer demand for these products.

www.nytimes.com/...

