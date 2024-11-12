ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Bipartisan AGs Reach $49 Million Settlement Over Alleged Price-Fixing In Generic Drugs Market

  • A bipartisan coalition of 50 states, D.C., and two territories reached settlements with Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Apotex Corp. to resolve allegations of price fixing generic drugs in violation of the Sherman Act.
  • As part of complaints filed in 2017 and 2019, the AGs allege that the companies, along with other drug manufacturers and their executives, coordinated to inflate prices for multiple generic drugs used to treat a number of conditions, among other things.
  • Under the terms of the settlement agreement with Heritage, the company is required to pay $10 million to be used for restitution and costs. According to the AGs, Apotex is required to pay $39 million. Both companies must also cooperate in ongoing litigation against other companies.
  • We have previously reported on Mississippi AG Lynn Finch's settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. to resolve similar claims.

