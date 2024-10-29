ARTICLE
29 October 2024

Prop 65 Roundup - October 2024

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) has amended Title 27, California Code of Regulations 25607.2(b), to provide an additional safe harbor...
Authors

OEHHA Notices

Safe Harbor Warnings for Acrylamide Exposure From Food

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) has amended Title 27, California Code of Regulations 25607.2(b), to provide an additional safe harbor warning option for businesses that cause significant exposures to acrylamide in food products.

Announcement of the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee Meeting Scheduled for December 12

OEHHA will convene a meeting of the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee (DARTIC). At this meeting, the DARTIC will consider the possible listing of bisphenol S (BPS). OEHHA is also opening a 45-day public comment period on the hazard identification document entitled "Evidence on the Male Reproductive Toxicity of Bisphenol S."

Announcement of the Carcinogen Identification Committee Meeting Scheduled for December 19

OEHHA will convene a meeting of the Carcinogen Identification Committee (CIC) for possible listing of vinyl acetate. OEHHA is also opening a 45-day public comment period on the hazard identification document for this chemical. The public comment period will end on November 18.

