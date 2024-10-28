NJ Adopts More Transparent Prescription Drug Pricing

Food Labeling Update: Quality And Safety Dates – Clarifying "Best By" And "Use By"

Food Labeling Update: Quality And Safety Dates – Clarifying "Best By" And "Use By"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin announced the adoption of new rules designed to promote greater transparency in prescription drug pricing.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept