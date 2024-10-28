NJ Adopts More Transparent Prescription Drug Pricing

- New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin announced the adoption of new rules designed to promote greater transparency in prescription drug pricing.
- The new rules implement recently enacted legislation intended to control prescription costs by imposing registration, reporting, and compliance requirements on manufacturers, insurance carriers, wholesalers, and other entities, who will be required to provide the AG's office with information about drugs with significant price increases or high launch prices.
- The AG's office will use the reported information to produce an annual report on emerging trends in prescription drug prices, which will be made available on a prescription drug pricing webpage, and to assist the newly created Drug Affordability Council formulate legislative and regulatory policy recommendations on prescription drug affordability.
- We have previously reported on an amicus brief filed by Democratic AGs in support of a federal drug pricing transparency law.
