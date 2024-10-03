In this episode of Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow welcomes colleague Will Wagner back to Greenberg Traurig and back to the Legal Food Talk podcast! As one of the only repeat guests on Legal

In this episode of Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow welcomes colleague Will Wagner back to Greenberg Traurig and back to the Legal Food Talk podcast! As one of the only repeat guests on Legal Food Talk, Will joins Justin to discuss what has changed in the last three years regarding environmental compliance for food companies since they recorded Episode 6 way back in 2021.

They revisit California's Prop 65 and some of the challenges for food companies to maintain compliance and respond to bounty hunter allegations. Will also breaks down the significance of EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility, for those wondering) and what companies need to do to ensure compliance with requirements that may seem far away but are closer than everyone thinks.

They also discuss PFAS and the various state laws prohibiting PFAS in packaging, as well as plaintiff lawyer class actions in the space. Finally, they discuss making environmental claims like "biodegradable" and the regulation of such claims on the state level in California and other jurisdictions, as well as what might be coming in the ever-pending revisions to the FTC's Green Guides. The guys provide you the answers to questions you didn't even know you had. Download and tune in!

