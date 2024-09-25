ARTICLE
25 September 2024

Danone's Abandonment Of "Nutri-Score" Is Further Evidence Of The Chaos In Food And Beverage Labeling

I've posted a lot about food and beverage labeling, largely because there are no real standards that govern the regulation of the practice.
Several, including Italy, have opted-out.

A major manufacturer, Danone, recently announced it will remove Nutri-Score from its dairy and plant-based drinkable products. The reason is a change in the way Nutri-Score classifies dairy beverages. Previously, milk and similar beverages were considered "general food." Now, they will be part of the beverages category. This means that skim, semi-skimmed, and whole milk will be downgraded from A to B and B to C, respectively. In the beverage category, only water can achieve an A.

A major manufacturer, Danone, recently announced it will remove Nutri-Score from its dairy and plant-based drinkable products. The reason is a change in the way Nutri-Score classifies dairy beverages. Previously, milk and similar beverages were considered "general food." Now, they will be part of the beverages category. This means that skim, semi-skimmed, and whole milk will be downgraded from A to B and B to C, respectively. In the beverage category, only water can achieve an A.

Danone is objecting to the revision to the Nutri-Score algorithm, claiming it gives an inaccurate view of the nutritional value of dairy and plant-based products. It also gives rise to the broader question of whether milk products should be considered a beverage or a general food. The fact that there is not agreement on such a fundamental question further evidences the chaos that permeates the food and beverage labeling space.

