25 September 2024

"Zebra Striping." A Modern Phrase For Good Judgment

MB
Michael Best & Friedrich

Contributor

Ican't keep up. It seems like every time I read a new article, I learn there is another modern phrase I am supposed to incorporate into my food and beverage vernacular.
I can't keep up. It seems like every time I read a new article, I learn there is another modern phrase I am supposed to incorporate into my food and beverage vernacular. The latest is "zebra striping," the practice of alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during the same occasion. It is a way to moderate alcohol consumption, particularly over an extended period of time, without giving up drinking entirely.

Apparently, this is a thing. A UK based survey agency found 28% of its citizens are zebra striping during their visits to pubs and bars. This is consistent with other UK data indicating that 75% of its adults are taking actions designed to moderate their alcohol consumption. Alcohol-free brands are seizing on this data as evidence that the younger generation's focus on health and wellness is translating into less alcohol consumption.

I didn't realize there was a phrase for this. Decades ago, my parents taught me the practice of alternating between a mixed drink and a glass of water in order to remain hydrated and potentially prevent a hangover the next day. They called this "good judgment." If only they'd thought of calling it "zebra striping." My mom and dad would have been over a quarter-century before their time!

